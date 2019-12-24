The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Specialized Enduro Comp SE 29 – 2013

A long-travel 29er before it was cool.

The Enduro was not the first bike to slip its long legs into some 29-inch wheels. However, it was the first to do it right. Like, really right. It had 155 millimeters of rear travel and 430-millimeter chainstays—those are numbers you’d find on bikes today, not way back in 2013. Back then, 29ers were not yet cool, especially in the gravity world where 26 still reigned supreme and 27.5 was just starting to show up en mass.

The Enduro was one of the first 29ers that people would feel confident taking to a bike park one day and ripping around their local network the next. It wasn’t as crazy as some of the beasts we see today. After all, the geometry revolution sparked by the Honzo above had not yet reached Specialized, so the Enduro 29 certainly didn’t emerge fully formed. Fox wasn’t even making a 29-inch 36 yet. But it certainly raised the bar on burly, big-wheeled bikes and set the tone for the long-travel 29er trend we’ve seen explode the last few years.

