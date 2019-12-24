The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Specialized Turbo Levo – 2015

Synergizing the e-revolution.

Say what you will about e-bikes, but they’re here to stay. The technology has made leaps and bounds in the last few years, and it’s hard to get on a modern e-bike and not laugh like a small child as you zoom around. Of course, it wasn’t always that way. In the beginning, e-bikes were slow, heavy and awkward things that might just knock your teeth out if you looked at them wrong. But Specialized was one of the first brands to raise that low bar to a point where “real” mountain bikers are now running out of ammunition when taking shots at e-bikes.

The Turbo Levo was one of the first that really rode like a bike should. In terms of weight, geometry and capability, it was way ahead of most other e-bikes on the market. Even to this day, the Turbo Levo is on the forefront of e-bike design. Specialized has invested heavily in the e-revolution, and it has paid off, come what may.

