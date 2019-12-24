The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Transition Sentinel – 2017

Turn it up to 11 -er down to 44.

Regardless of whether or not you think reduced offset fork are the way of the future, you can’t deny that they’ve made a huge impact in frame design and fork spec over the last few years. It’s hard to think of another new standard that has been so well-received. Actually, it’s hard to think of any new standard that’s been well-received. For that alone, Transition might have just about pulled off a miracle.

Jokes aside, introducing its SBG concept (think long reach, slack head angle and reduced offset fork), was a way for Transition to mitigate the loss of front wheel traction that is a consequence of long cockpits and slack head angles while still increasing high-speed stability. The effect on handling that a reduced offset fork has is, to some, profound and, to most, at least noticeable. Again, the jury is still out on whether or not it’s just a trend, or here to stay, but as it’s hard to find an aggressive 29er these days without a reduced offset fork, we’d say things are trending toward the latter.

