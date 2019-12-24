The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Trek Lush – 2013

Behold, a small 29er that works.

The Lush 29 is probably not a bike that one expects to find on this list. No doubt, we all wish (possibly Trek included) that the world could forget the rather unfortunate name. But it definitely deserves to be remembered here. The Lush 29 was the first bike that combined a 29-inch wheel with a full-suspension XS frame—and pulled it off. Previously, we all thought 29ers were difficult to handle, slow to turn and best left to tall, XC-oriented (probably male) riders. Then Trek came along and said, “Hey, 29ers can work for anyone.” At the time, the pint-sized 14-inch frame Lush 29 was completely radical with its big hoops, and it proved that the wheel size wasn’t limited, or limiting. It was also a milestone in women-specific bikes, showing that women weren’t limited to certain frame designs and didn’t have to be on small wheels.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!