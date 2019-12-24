The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Yeti-SB-66 – 2011

The Superbike.

Just about everyone remembers when the SB66 came out. Or rather, just about everyone remembers wanting the SB66 when it came out. At that time, Yeti wasn’t the “superbike” brand that it is today. Their roots and focus was still very much in racing, but this was before the Enduro World Series was a thing, and Yeti still made bigger, gravity oriented shred sleds. The brand was struggling with identity is a world where the focus was beginning to shift to longer-travel trail bikes, like the Nomad, that could be ridden anywhere to great effect. That’s thanks in part to its fancy name-brand linkage, something Yeti could not offer on a trail bike at the time.

And so they made the eccentric-pivot-suspended SB66, which basically redefined how good a boutique bike could be. The SB66 wasn’t only a great bike, its ride quality and prowess on the trail were proven time and time again, particularly in Jared Graves’ EWS victories soon after it was released, but it was also a piece of art. People weren’t just buying a piece of amazing engineering—there were buying something that made statements with its design. Yeti has always done things differently, especially in the suspension design department, and it usually paid off for them. Today, one might compare a Yeti to an exotic sports car—you don’t just buy it for how it drives, you also buy it for what it represents.

