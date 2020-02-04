686 Hydrastash SMARTY Vest GET IT

Here’s a brilliant idea from the core snow crew at 686 that eliminates the inconveniences of wearing a hydration bag on your back, or stowing a heavy water bottle in a backpack. The Hydrastash Smarty Vest moves the bladder kit to your waist, where the weight of your water is better dispersed.

686 also has a military-inspired Hydrastash Canteen Insulated Jacket and a Hydrastash Bib, both great pieces ($399 and $329 respectively). The Vest is a smart way to solve the hydration needs without having to drop cash for a whole new kit. And if you have the recent 686 Smarty pant, it zips right in.

The bladder wraps around the waist and is baffled to prevent water from sloshing around. 686 also developed a new PVC/PBA-free fluid tube and new Microbite valve that are thinner and simpler than on standard hydration packs.

[$90, 686.com]

