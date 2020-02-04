Firewire El Tomo Fish﻿ GET IT

The fish shape first arose in the 1970s, an extreme result of the shortboard revolution. After surfboards got emaciated, all elements of the classic fish—fatter, wide point forward, and twin-fin setups—came back into the surfboard. These attributes carried into modern surf design, answering needs for cruising in smaller or gutless waves. The brainchild of Daniel Thomson, El Tomo Fish is an ultra-modern take.

In looking to the future, Tomo glanced back to the past, studying what the legendary surf minds Bob Simmons and Richard Kenvin learned about hydrodynamics from aeronautics. Tomo studied today’s most cutting-edge aircraft, developing a versatile performance quad fish with a multi-concave hull and bump-to-wing, double-diamond tail profile.

It benefits from further tech with Firewire’s already advanced construction of ultra-light foam, parabolic Paulownia wood and balsa, aerospace composite deck skin, and Entropy bio-resin that provides Sustainable Surf’s ECOBOARD Project Level One rating.

A bit of old, a bit of new, and fast as hell down the line.

