K2 Clicker X HB﻿

You’d be an easily forgiven snowboarder if you thought the “click-in” style of binding was an evolutionary dead end. The old click-ins developed in the ’90s became something of a Neanderthal species that never evolved and eventually went extinct, the White Dolphin of the boardsports world, so to speak.

We wore giant pants, moisture-sucking flannels and chain wallets. A “ski” style board-binding and -riding was the antithesis of everything snowboarding was then supposed to be.

