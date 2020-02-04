K2 Clicker X HB (cont’d) GET IT

However, the click-in is indeed alive and looking quite well with K2’s release of the Clicker X HB, a binding that looks like your traditional high-back, but with the attachment point to the plate, and not to straps above the boot. Metal latch points at the toe and heel retain a familiar feel for most snowboarders with natural mobility and flex. The metal mounts are recessed into the boot, so there’s no clicking or awkward walking. More importantly, it allows the boot to flex naturally. The base plate is also canted 3 degrees for a more natural feel. Plus, the boots are compatible with regular strap-in bindings, should you want to switch boards … All the convenience of a click-in, none of the convention.

[$399 Maysis Clicker X HB boot; $249 Clicker X HB Binding, k2snow.com]

