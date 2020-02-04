POC Cornea Solar Switch Goggle﻿ GET IT

We’ve gotten really good at swapping out our goggle lenses when we’re on the hill as conditions change. But imagine for a moment if you never had to. Imagine if your lenses actually knew how much tint or illumination you needed when the sun came out or the clouds rolled in.

POC has figured out the transitions with the new Cornea Solar Switch, one lens that adjusts to the light on its own. It features a solar-powered liquid crystal that can alter its own lens so you can better see terrain ahead through weather and shadows. This type of light is categorized into Visible Light Transition (VLT). POC has figured out how to automatically change the needed tint between Categories 2 and 3 to enhance vision and performance without having to carry spare lenses in your jacket, or making trips back to the car or lodge.

[$450, pocsports.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!