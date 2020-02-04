Salomon Concept Show

Take a look around the outdoor industry today and you’ll see just how many products are being made of recycled material, specifically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (that is, the ridiculous plastic bottles that humans use once and then throw away). Well, Salomon, no stranger to quality and innovation, has created not just a product but a cycle to close the loop on its own recycling.

The Concept is a thermo-plastic urethane running shoe. The shoe itself is cutting edge, as you might expect from Salomon. But being that it’s made of one material, the whole thing can be returned to Salomon and ground down into TPU pellets. The recycled pellets mix with new pellets in making a new Salomon ski boot, exponentially extending the life of the original material.

This is extreme innovation. Salomon is a leader in the outdoor market, but this is the kind of forward-looking process that other manufacturers can look to as proof or, ahem, concept.

[$TBD, salomon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!