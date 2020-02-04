The Crazy Cap GET IT

Hydration is always a key component of the outdoors—from a fancy overland trek of a lifetime, to a disaster area where resources are compromised. But plastic single use water bottles are never a good option.

Sometimes we’re in places where the water simply isn’t safe to drink from the tap or the creek. That doesn’t mean we’re going to stop surfing, climbing and traveling in developing nations—after all, that’s where the overlook goods often lie. The Crazy Cap is its own portable water purifier that utilizes advanced lab-tested technology for clean, safe water. It doesn’t just trap microbes; the UV sterilization actually kills them.

The Crazy Cap bottle and cap are safe and self-cleaning. It can also keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Now imagine your next trip to Panama or Nepal without leaving behind dozens of plastic water bottles that will never be recycled.

[$59, thecrazycap.com]

