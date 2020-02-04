Yakima CBX Solar Cargo Box with Solar Panel GET IT

Cargo boxes are so useful, you have to wonder why they’re not on every vehicle. Think about how much more interior space you open with gear up top in a box. Plus, how nice not to have snow melting off your board or skis into your seats?

On first inspection, the CBX Solar looks standard at 83 inches long (38” wide x 15” high). But wait a second, the roof is a solar panel. The addition helped Yakima win the recent Outdoor Retailers Innovation Awards as a collaboartaoin with California’s Sunflare, the company to mass-produce the first flexible and durable CIGS (copper indium gallium selenide) solar panels. The 36-watt panel produces a 5-volt output through a pair of USB ports.

Practically speaking, it means you have power when you’re out in the wilderness and no longer have to drain your car battery. And let’s face it, jump-starting your car at the campground is pretty obnoxious.

[$1,299, yakima.com]

