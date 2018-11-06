The Most Stylish (and Functional) Activewear Essentials to Pick Up This Winter

2. Icebreaker Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crewe Get It

When it comes to performance materials, you can’t beat wool’s remarkable ability to wick away moisture from your body, regulate temperature and naturally resist odors. The Tech Lite T-shirt from New Zealand’s wool experts Icebreaker is 100% merino wool—a superior material that comes from Merino sheep and is softer and thinner than those scratchy sweaters you’re anxiously thinking of. Perfect as a base layer or on its own, the Tech Lite is the shirt to reach for when you’re lining up a full day of work and play.

[$75.00; icebreaker.com]

