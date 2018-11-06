The Most Stylish (and Functional) Activewear Essentials to Pick Up This Winter

3. Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch Get It

As fall turns to winter, research shows that positive health habits—namely exercise and eating well—drop along with the temperature. The Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch is the perfect tool for fighting this trend and maintaining an active, balanced lifestyle, no matter the season. The stylish wearable tracks all key vitals, from breathing and stress to sleep and heart rate and even your energy levels, while the especially vibrant AMOLED display neatly summarizes your health and wellness information in a way that’s easy to understand and useful. Track your workouts with more than 20 preloaded sport-specific apps or simply let the Venu be your personal trainer with animated workouts you can follow from the watch’s screen. Download music from your streaming accounts to the Venu for phone-free listening, then take time to relax with one of the new built-in breathing exercises. One more reason to exhale—the battery lasts up to five days.

[$399.99; garmin.com]

