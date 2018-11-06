The Most Stylish (and Functional) Activewear Essentials to Pick Up This Winter

4. Houdini Power Air Hoodie Get It

Whether dressing for another day at the office or a day hike followed by beers with friends, the winter season is all about layers. Providing warmth and insulation, the Power Air Hoodie from Swedish outdoor brand Houdini is the perfect mid layer. Simple styling lends versatility while the all-new Power Air material from Polartec (the mill that literally invented polar fleece) utilizes body heat for warmth by trapping warm air in small pockets. Warmer by weight than traditional fleece, the Power Air also sheds 80% fewer microfibers, meaning it’s better for the environment and will stay looking fresh longer too.

[$250.00; houdinisportswear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!