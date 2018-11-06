The Most Stylish (and Functional) Activewear Essentials to Pick Up This Winter

5. Topo Designs Global Briefcase Get It

Let’s face it, living an active lifestyle sometimes means toting around lots of gear on a daily basis—and no two days are the same. The right bag to take on it all is essential. And the Global Briefcase from Colorado’s Topo Designs might just be the best there is. Four split compartments help keep a literal work-life balance when it comes to your stuff, and the unique design with storable straps lets you carry the bag in three ways: as a briefcase, a shoulder bag, or as a backpack.

[$129.00; topodesigns.com]

