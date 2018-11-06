The Most Stylish (and Functional) Activewear Essentials to Pick Up This Winter

6. Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GTX Get It

Up until recently, options for lightweight winter-ready sneakers were relatively limited. Now thanks to a rise in the popularity of trail running and hiking, brands big and small are developing stylish footwear that you could literally climb a mountain in. The Free Hiker GTX from Adidas makes full use of some of the industry’s best technologies. A breathable Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry while allowing heat and moisture to escape, Adidas’ own Boost cushioning rebounds energy with each step, and a responsive, all-terrain Continental tread provides traction in most all conditions.

[$225.00; adidas.com]

