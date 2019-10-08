If you’re in the market for some stylish running gear, go beyond the mainstream. Not sure what we mean? Take a look around you on your next run, and chances are you’ll recognize the brands behind almost every piece of gear your fellow runners are wearing. There’s nothing wrong with buying into the hype behind some of those billion-dollar companies. But there’s a whole wide world of running apparel beyond the swoosh and three stripes.

The case for buying from smaller, lesser-known companies goes beyond economics. Most boutique brands start as passion projects from athletes or enthusiasts with a real passion for the sport. Oftentimes, their products target something that’s missing in the market—like a well-fitting hat or stylish sport sunglasses.

You’ll see that common thread running through all 11 brands we’re highlighting below. You may not recognize them (yet!), but all have the design bonafides and technical prowess to produce highly functional performance pieces that also look badass. They’re sleek enough to help you stand out from the crowd, and we don’t just mean on the track or in the streets. You can easily incorporate these essentials into your everyday streetwear.

If you’re looking to switch up your run wardrobe, scope out the new stylish running gear that’ll keep you dry and comfortable through fall and winter.