1. Tracksmith Session Jacket Get It

This Boston-based company excels in all things running. Its founders—a former Yale cross country and track runner and the creative director and co-founder of cycling gear brand Rapha—first set up shop at the halfway point of the Boston Marathon. Tracksmith is geared toward everyday competitors chasing PRs. The brand consistently delivers quality pieces made from technical fabrics, but we especially love this season’s Session Jacket, a sleeker version of its bestseller.

Despite how lightweight it is, you’ll feel warmer than in a traditional shell thanks to a special Italian stretch-knit fabric. Mesh panels under the arms and sides dump heat once your body warms up, and allows for greater range of motion.

[$118; tracksmith.com]