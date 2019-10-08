10. Outdoor Voices LightSpeed Shorts Get It

Athleisure brand Outdoor Voices branched into running last fall (the founder ran track and cross country). The running collection’s aesthetics are in line with the rest of the company’s ethos—simple designs, bright colors, soft fabrics—but they’ve added two new lightweight, fast-drying materials: LightSpeed and EcoMesh.

The LightSpeed shorts are meant for performance. There’s a supportive, “silky” brief liner that resists chafing; a breathable mesh panel with a secure pocket on the back; and reflective tabs for nighttime runs.

[$65; outdoorvoices.com]