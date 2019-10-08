11. Soar ELITE Session Tights Get It

Another UK-based running brand, Soar is the brainchild of Tim Soar, an avid runner with a background in fashion. His goal: to create running clothes that could outperform everything else on the market. The brand uses advanced fabrics from Japan and Europe to create streamlined gear with smart features that you’ll feel as cool wearing during workouts as you would on the street.

The ELITE Session Tights were designed for runners who don’t want to take their workouts indoors in the winter. They’re made from lightweight woven fabric with mild compression, void of zippers or unnecessary seams that could cause chafing or irritation. You’ll never experience a saggy crotch in these, either; on the inside of the fabric, there are four printed silicone sections at the ankles, calves, thighs, and waist to keep the tights in place as you move.

[$136; soarrunning.com]