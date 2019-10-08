2. District Vision Junya District Sky G15 Get It

District Vision was created by two runners who wanted to create shades specifically for runners that looked every bit as stylish mid-run as post-run. After testing sports eyewear technology with runners in downtown New York City, the duo went to Japan to engineer their first frames, the Keiichi. The sunglasses featured a specialty shatterproof lens technology, D+, which reduces strain on the eye caused by physical exertion, plus rubber and titanium nose pads and temple tips.

In 2018, after two years of additional technical testing, District Vision debuted their latest design, the Junya. Made from a titanium frame that bends to fit your face for a customized fit, these shades will never put too much pressure on your temples. They weigh in at a super minimal 23 grams. Not only is the lens shatterproof, it repels water and grime and, due to its taller shape, provides even more protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

[$249; districtvision.com]