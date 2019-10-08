3. Ciele LRCap Night Right Allover Get It

Swap out your old baseball cap for a hat that actually does some work for you. This Montreal-based brand was started by two friends who couldn’t find a running hat they actually liked. All of Ciele’s designs are made from ultra-wicking COOLwick fabric and offer UPF +40 sun protection.

The new LRCap Night Right Allover was designed to run through fall with you. It fits super snug, thanks to a welded center seam and just two front panels. The COOLwish mesh on the sides lets heat escape. Instead of the typical reflective pieces on the front and back, this cap features an all-over reflective print to make you clearly visible on even the darkest runs.

[$45; cieleathletics.com]