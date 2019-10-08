4. On Running Cloudswift Get It

If you’ve ever visited a running specialty store, then you might have seen these funky sneakers and their signature chunky rubber tread. Dreamed up by a multiple Ironman winner and Swiss engineer, On Running shoes deliver cushioning only when your foot strikes the ground. After that, they lock together to provide a solid base from which you can push forward (that proprietary system is called CloudTec).

The Cloudswift sneaker, released earlier in 2019, was constructed to perform on tough city pavement with zero give. It combines On’s standard CloudTec technology with lightweight, temperature-resistant Helion foam for durable protection on impact. Between the midsole and the breathable engineered mesh upper, there’s a thin layer called Speedboard, which stores up all that energy from when you hit the ground to help you rebound right back off it.

[$149.99; on-running.com]