5. Ronhill Stride Winter Tight

Named for (and started by) the second man to break 2:10 in the marathon, Ronhill delivers performance-based running gear. In fact, Ron Hill himself—also a textile chemist—actually brought several staples to fitness fashion, including side-split shorts and synthetic, moisture-wicking fabrics. These winter tights were tested in -10°C (40°F) to see how the fabric stood up to the cold. Turns out, the combo of Lycra Sport and Italian polyamide fabric is enough to keep your leg muscles warm and supported without adding bulk that might hold back your speed. The design is super sleek and low-key, with strategic features—like reflective tape and a back zip security pocket—to keep you safe on the move.

[$65; ronhill.com]