6. 2XU Heat 1/4 Zip Top

You’ve probably heard of 2XU for their compression gear—it’s used by everyone from Olympians to Navy SEALS—but this specialty run brand doesn’t just make tights and sleeves. Started in part by a former professional triathlete, the tops, bottoms, and kits all boast performance benefits backed by scientific research.

Just in time for fall’s chillier temps, 2XU debuted the Heat 1/4 Zip Top, which features a heat-activating yarn to keep you cozy even when the mercury dips. It’s also moisture-wicking and quick-drying, so you never run the risk of overheating. If it’s really cold outside, you can layer it under an insulating vest or shell.

[$84.95; 2xu.com]