7. Ashmei 2-in-1 Shorts

A UK-based company, Ashmei was created by a former designer for Rapha who crossed over from cycling to running. The brand produces highly technical gear, starting from the very fibers of the clothing. All of the bespoke fabrics—think breathable merino wool plus sweat-wicking carbon—are specific to the performance goal and the body part for which they’re designed.

These 2-in-1 Shorts were made to go the distance (ultrarunners have signed off on them). The outer layer is lightweight nylon for speed and breathability; inside is a semi-compressive, terry-looped merino wool that supports your muscles, regulates heat, and prevents chafing on even the longest runs.

[$76; ashmei.com]