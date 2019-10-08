8. Iffley Road Marlow II Waterproof Reflective Jacket Get It

Like many boutique running brands, UK-based Iffley Road is all about the retro vibes. The company is named after the Oxford track where Roger Bannister ran the first sub-4-minute mile. Bannister’s record has since fallen, but Iffley Road has maintained their goal of producing running gear that lasts.

New for fall, the Marlow II Waterproof Reflective Jacket was made for wet, wintry runs (just note it doesn’t have a hood, so you’ll need a cap or beanie). The brand claims its patented membrane is twice as waterproof as what’s required during an ultramarathon, yet so light (160 grams) you’ll barely notice it’s on. It’s also sleek and streamlined, so you wouldn’t feel out of place wearing this jacket to the bar.

[$214; iffleyroad.com]