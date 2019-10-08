9. Satisfy Race Singlet Get It

The founder of Satisfy was a solo runner with a background in skateboarding fashion—which is why his brand’s designs tend to be more fashion-forward than your average run gear. But it’s still highly functional, since the brand is hyper-sensitive regarding quality. It only uses in-house fabrics or those sourced from trusted suppliers.

The latest collection is aptly titled “Born to Run;” and, beyond the obvious homage to Bruce Springsteen, it’s full of street-ready designs in black, grey, and army green colorways. The race singlet is super breathable, fast-drying, and made from a four-way stretch perforated fabric with odor control that won’t get ruined when you pin on your race bib.

[$112; satisfyrunning.com]