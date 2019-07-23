



Forget stuffy, gleaming white kicks. These tennis shoes are technical enough for the court but sensible enough to knock around in after.

Consider them your do-everything trainer this summer.

Reebok Unphased Pro

The styling screams mid-’80s, but these retro sneakers have a suede upper and a rubber outsole that grips well on any surface. It doesn’t hurt that they come in under $100 either. [$90; reebok.com]

New Balance Fresh Foam Lav

Fresh Foam, borrowed from the brand’s running shoes, provides cushion while an external heel counter locks in your foot on hard courts.

[$150; newbalance.com]