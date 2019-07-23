Gear

Take Tennis to the Streets With These Court-Ready Kicks

Reebok Unphased Pro tennis shoes
 Courtesy Image


Forget stuffy, gleaming white kicks. These tennis shoes are technical enough for the court but sensible enough to knock around in after.

Consider them your do-everything trainer this summer.

Reebok Unphased Pro

The styling screams mid-’80s, but these retro sneakers have a suede upper and a rubber outsole that grips well on any surface. It doesn’t hurt that they come in under $100 either. [$90; reebok.com]

Get it

Fresh Foam Lav from New Balance
Courtesy Image

New Balance Fresh Foam Lav

Fresh Foam, borrowed from the brand’s running shoes, provides cushion while an external heel counter locks in your foot on hard courts.

[$150; newbalance.com]

Get it

 

More from Gear