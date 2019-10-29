1. Wandrd Privke Backpack Get It

This bag is so striking, it’s hard to imagine the functionality tucked inside. A waterproof exterior, water-resistant zippers, and roll-top closure keep your tech safe no matter the elements. There’s side access—perfect for photographers, as it lets you retrieve your camera without digging through the pack. The foldout laptop sleeve also helps you get through security in a snap.

[from $184; wandrd.com]

