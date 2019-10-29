2. Dagne Dover Indi Backpack Get It

This pack is actually part of Dagne Dover’s recently launched diaper-bag collection. But, what with its tasteful design, nobody needs to know that. We love the cool, boxy silhouette; plush neoprene exterior; loads of internal pockets, including 15”-laptop sleeve and a large water bottle holster; and two leashes so keys never get lost at the bottom.

[$195; dagnedover.com]

