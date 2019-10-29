3. Osprey Radial backpack Get It

Calling all bike commuters: This is the pack you need to keep everything—from laptop to gadgets—securely in place while you pedal. You’ll appreciate the special suspension for added ventilation. But if you do lose your cool, there are interior compartments to stash your sweaty clothes once you reach your destination. Plus, you can pull out the rain cover to help your gear stay totally dry—and keep you visible—on wet commutes.

[$180; osprey.com]

