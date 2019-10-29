4. Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack Get It

The ReNew Transit Backpack is part of Everlane’s newest line. It’s made entirely of recycled polyester, making it sustainable and extra-lightweight for everyday use. It also has tons of interior and exterior pockets to keep all your essentials separated and in place—including an exterior laptop sleeve and holders for your water bottle and travel mug.

[$78; everlane.com]

