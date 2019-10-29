5. AER Fit Travel Pack 2 Get It

This is an ideal backpack for travel, especially when you’ve got loads of gadgets in tow. It boasts an easy-access top pocket for stashing your wallet and passport; an organization panel in front of its laptop sleeve with individual pockets to separately store headphones, cameras, keys—you name it; and a separate compartment at the base meant for shoes. Better yet, there are lockable zippers and a luggage pass-through at the back of the pack that lets you stack it on your suitcase.

[$230; aersf.com]

