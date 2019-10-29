7. Parker Clay Leather Atlas Backpack Get It

Parker Clay is based in Santa Barbara, CA, but artisans in Ethiopia construct its bags. The Atlas backpack was inspired by the founders’ frequent travel between the two locations. It’s sleek enough for everyday use and ranks high on style with a smooth leather exterior. That doesn’t mean it skimps on functionality, though. There are two large compartments to hold up to 15” laptops; smaller pouches for stashing gadgets and passports; and adjustable, padded straps for added comfort on the longest of journeys.

[$398; parkerclay.com]

