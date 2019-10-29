8. Shinola Rambler Backpack Get It

This bag doesn’t pack all the technical bells and whistles as others on this list, but it makes up for it in style. A lightweight nylon shell makes it an easy option to carry every day, while a reinforced suede base bumps up its durability. Inside, a foam-padded sleeve holds a 15” laptop, and an exterior pocket and leash tab keep your commute essentials within reach.

[$395; shinola.com]

