9. State Lenox Backpack

The Lenox may sport a classic silhouette, but it’s a step beyond your typical backpack. Opt among sleek nylon, coated canvas, or Tyvek with a touch of sheen. Its roomy main compartment fits everything you need for a flight, day at work, or trip to the gym. Slip a water bottle into its side holster and stash gadgets you’ll want on the fly in an easy-access front pocket.

[from $165; statebags.com]

