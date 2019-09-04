The New Breitling Superocean IRONMAN Watch Is Triathlete Tough





When a triathlete is competing in an IRONMAN race, pushing through the 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of cycling, and 26.2 miles of running, they need a reliable timepiece. Whether it’s in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii or Nice, France, a triathletes like Jan Frodeno and Daniela Ryf need a tough watch that can handle all terrains. Enter the limited-edition Breitling Superocean IRONMAN watch.

Breitling recently partnered with IRONMAN to become the official luxury watch of the organization, launching the new Superocean IRONMAN timepiece as part of it. The new watch, limited to 300 pieces, is water resistant up to 1,000 meters and includes a power reserve for up to 38 hours.

The 44-millimeter watch is designed with an engraved caseback with the IRONMAN logo, while the rubber strap allows durability and versatility for athletes wearing the timepiece. For visibility, the numbers and hands on the watch are made with a Super-LumiNova coating to allow luminescent readability in different lighting conditions.

As part of the new partnership, the watch will be available at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice and IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona. To celebrate and launch the watch, Breitling hosted a special event in New York City at the Breitling boutique, bringing out former champion triathlete Paula Newby-Fraser as well as Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert and Andrew Messick, President and CEO of The IRONMAN Group.

Find out more about the limited-edition Breitling Superocean IRONMAN watch here.

Here’s a few more looks at the watch and the timepiece in action: