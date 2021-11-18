The New Mark Messier Gift Box From CollectibleXchange is a Perfect Gift For The Sports Fan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to holiday shopping, you need to know what each person in your life likes. A lot of men in your life can fall under the descriptor, “Sports Fan”. And if you got a sports fan in your life, there are a lot of options you can pick up. But for our money, one of the best gifts you can get them right now is the Mark Messier Gift Box from CollectibleXchange.

CollectibleXchange is the latest creation of memorabilia pioneer Brandon Steiner. The company is a fantastic resource for sports fans because sports fans tend to like owning memorabilia. Which is what this site trades in, authentic memorabilia. In addition, the CX Marketplace is a user-friendly way to sell your own collectibles on the CollectibleXchange website. A site that does so very well, as founder Brandon Steiner has crafted many relationships in his day that make it easy to put together such wonderful gift items like the Mark Messier Gift Box that is available to pick up right now.

In the Athlete Direct division at CollectibleXchange, you can find many great gifts that come directly from the athlete. Memorabilia, game-used and autographed, are collected from athletes of all types. Male and female stars from the world of Baseball, Basketball, Football, and other sports as well as icons from those same sports. Icons like Mark Messier, with whom Steiner has had quite a long relationship with.

Recently, Messier had done some cleaning in his attic. A task that lead him to some fantastic collectibles that can now be found in his locker at Athlete Direct. And with all these collectibles in tow, Messier and CollectibleXchange gathered them up, put his signature on some of them, and threw some of them together for a box that would be put on sale at CollectibleXchange. And when you see these curated items, you’ll have a hard time passing them up.

Within this Mark Messier Gift Box, you can find 4 great items from the Messier Collection. You’ll get an autographed New York Rangers puck, an autographed copy of the “Celebration of The Captain” book from the January 12th, 2006 event at MSG, a Mark Messier Bobblehead, and the new “No One Wins Alone” book by Mark Messier himself. All for a great low price.

Looking at all those items put together, you wouldn’t be wrong in assuming that it could cost a pretty penny. And it does. Normally. But right now, you can save a good deal of money on this Mark Messier Gift Box. Which makes it very easy to get it as a gift for someone in your life. Going from $399 to $211 is the kind of deal that people long for.

All you gotta do right now is click on the link and pick up the Mark Messier Gift Box right now. This is sure to be gone soon enough, with the contents of the box in tandem with the price point being too hard to ignore. So if you got someone in your life who would love to get some new sports memorabilia, this is the gift for them. Make the holiday season a special one with the help of Brandon Steiner and his new company CollectibleXchange.

Get It: Pick up the Mark Messier Gift Box ($211; was $399) at CollectibleXchange

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

The 22 Best Wellness Gifts for Health Fanatic Men

21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

23 Stylish Gift Ideas for Fashionable Men

18 Gifts for Men That Cost Less Than $25

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Gifts for Dad – Starting at Just $9

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!