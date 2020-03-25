Now that we’re all home-bound for the foreseeable future, there are a lot of things previously ignored that are getting some much-needed attention. Maybe not the dishes (boy, those pile up fast, don’t they?), but perhaps it’s laundry. No matter what’s in the dirty clothes bin or strewn on the floor—denim, cotton button-downs, wool sweaters, workout shirts—many of us do the same thing, just toss stuff into the machine with some soap and pray it comes out looking remotely like it did when you bought it. There has to be a better way.

Enter, Miele. The company you probably already know as the makers of the best vacuums money can buy is actually a giant in the appliance game, and its new W1 washing machine and T1 dryer are game-changers.

These are machines that care a lot more about fashion than you probably do. The W1, for example, has detergent built-in as part of a system called TwinDos. Two bottles integrated into the machine mean it can dispense the exact amount of detergent you need for any cycle, so there’s no chance of oversudsing that could ruin perfectly good clothes. That also means you’ll never waste expensive detergent again by adding too much. (The replaceable bottles are widely available in appliance stores and online.) The second-best feature of the W1 is something called CapDosing, which allows you to place custom capsules in the machine for any clothes that require special treatment. Forget taking cashmere sweaters to the cleaners, CapDosing dispenses the right amount of detergent and additives that make it safe to wash these delicate items from the comfort of your own home. Even your sensitive outdoor gear like down jackets can be washed in the same way.

Miele’s T1 Dryer is equally concerned about your stuff. The machine’s energy-efficient heat pump operates at a low enough temperature to protect the more delicate fabrics in your wardrobe. There’s even a special drying cycle for high-tech materials like waterproof hiking pants or a cycling kit. Plus, it operates ventless and with a 120V plug, meaning the dryer doesn’t need any special installation and can even be hidden away in a closet. We know, these days in self-isolation are long, and daily chores are a grind. Why not change things up with a new washer and dryer? On the bright side, it may even save you money in the long run by making your wardrobe last longer.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!