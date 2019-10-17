The North Face’s Futurelight Tech Does the Impossible

Cory Olson, TNF senior materials manager, expounded on this for me over email: “Our Futurelight technology is unique in that the fabric is compiled together to create a three-layer material that is the most sustainable fabric we’ve ever produced. All of our fall 2019 Futurelight products are comprised of recycled fabric for the face and backer layers, with each layer bonded to the incredibly thin, light and breathable waterproof membrane.”

Sounded promising, but first let’s talk about cut and fit. I’m 5-feet 3-inches tall, and even size-small pants tend to drag behind me like some kind of cold-weather mermaid tail, requiring loops to snap the excess fabric up behind the calf. While that’s a genius feature – especially good for keeping your cuffs intact on the asphalt walk back to the car – I prefer that my snowboard pants simply be the proper length in the first place.

Unbelievably, these bibs delivered. (And yes, bibs … a first for me.) I’ve avoided them out of deference to efficiency; in my mind, they’re equivalent to what I wore as a kid, overalls-style snowsuits that were a cruel, constant struggle of loosening, unhooking, unzipping and likely crying, all because you just needed to go to the bathroom. What made the Futurelight pants a permanent part of my gear closet is that there’s a zipper running from knee to hip on the right side that makes getting into and out of them a cinch, even in a ladies’ room stall, as well as a center zip on the bib itself – not to mention, thigh vents.

As far as the jacket, my one unassailable requirement, apart from pit zips, is that I need to be able to throw my arms goofily over my head while I’m making powder turns (think: “Wooooo!”) or double-high-fiving a friend at the bottom after a killer run – A hood that’s big enough to fit well over my helmet and that I don’t need to take my gloves off to adjust would be nice, too. The A-CAD nails it on both fronts and includes other small touches I appreciate: a zippered pass pocket on the forearm, a reach-through zip on the chest that lets you get at the internal pocket without undoing the front of your coat, and a right-hand hem pocket that zips vertically and is further secured by a top flap.