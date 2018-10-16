Are you currently using a rotation of knives that mutilate tomatoes and require a fair amount of sawing to cut through meat? Upgrading your cutlery can make a world of a difference when you’re prepping food for the week or a Thanksgiving feast. You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars per piece, either.

Nicholas Yanes, chef and owner of Juniper, a northern Italian restaurant in Austin, Texas, tested some of the best knives on the market to find the perfect set.

He narrowed it down to five pieces of cutlery that rank supreme in performance and value. Meet your ideal kitchen arsenal.