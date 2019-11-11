The Perfect Gift? Save Over 50% On A Weighted Blanket Today at Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’ve been wondering what to give your friends and loved ones this Christmas, we’ve got a suggestion for you. Instead of a gadget they’ll never use or something they’ll never wear, give the gift of a good night’s sleep. Right now Macy’s is offering 40 percent off this weighted blanket from Dream Theory.

Better yet, during Macy’s Friends & Family Sale, enter the code FRIEND at checkout and you’ll save an extra 30 percent of these amazing weighted blankets. That brings your total savings to an astonishing 58 percent!

But if you want this deal, hurry. The Friends & Family Sale ends at midnight on Veterans Day, November 11. These weighted blankets will likely still be 40 percent off tomorrow—but your chance at that extra 30 percent discount vanishes at the stroke of midnight tonight.

At 48×72 inches, these Dream Theory weighted blankets are available in 15- or 20-pound weights. Average-sized guys and anyone smaller will likely be more comfortable with the 15-pounder. Normally priced at $260, it’s on sale for $156. Enter the code FRIEND at checkout by midnight tonight, however, and that price drops to a staggering $109!

Bigger guys—say, over 200 pounds—should opt for the 20-pound Dream Theory weighted blanket. It costs $280 regularly. But it’s on sale for $168—a great price that drops to an even greater $118 when you use your Friends & Family discount code FRIEND.

But only until midnight tonight. If you don’t take advantage of this deal today, you’ll be spending more money than you need to.

Will It Really Help You Sleep & Recover?

Dream Theory weighted blankets are designed for relieving stress and anxiety and inducing deep, relaxing sleep. The extra weight provides a cocoon-like safe space, akin to a gentle, reassuring hug. Don’t laugh—the science is clear. Weighted blankets prepare your body for rest by calming your heart rate and breathing.

In many studies, weighted blankets have resulted in faster, deeper REM sleep in test subjects. Moreover, they’ve been shown to have positive effects on those who suffer from ADHD, autism, and anxiety.

If you or someone you know and/or love suffers from insomnia or has trouble falling or staying asleep, a weighted blanket might be just what they need. And it’s way cheaper than therapy! So it’s definitely worth a shot before you try other, more expensive alternatives.

And they’re amazing for athletic recovery. Deep sleep is the best way to rest tired and sore muscles, so you can get back out there and work even harder tomorrow.

The premium removable Minky duvet cover is ultra-soft, breathable, and easy to unzip. And the cover does more than keeping it clean. Use it for added warmth during the cold winter months, and remove it to keep cooler in the summer.

The Dream Theory is a shiny flannel weighted blanket in either dark grey or steely blue. It features a microfiber inner blanket with premium micro glass beads inside, that’s lined with non-glued polyester padding and two extra polyester layers. This provides evenly distributed weight and optimal temperature control.

So try it for yourself, or pick up the perfect gift today at Macy’s for 40 percent off. Don’t forget to use the code FRIEND at checkout before midnight on November 11 to take an extra 30 percent off the sale price, for a savings of well over 50 percent.

Get It: Save up to 58% with the code FRIEND on the Dream Theory Weighted Blanket (from $109) at Macy’s

