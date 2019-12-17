Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re out of ideas, or just out of time to shop, we found the perfect last-minute gift for any man or woman on your holiday list. It’s on sale for half off right now at Macy’s: the Crux 5.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer. Regularly $145, right now it’s just $72!

Here’s the best part. At Macy’s, you can get FREE Standard Shipping (over $25) through midnight ET on Saturday, December 21! The shipping deadline for Express Shipping is the next day, Sunday, December 22 at noon ET. So you might as well buy it right now! Failing all that, it’s possible you could order your last-minute gifts online up until 3 pm ET on Christmas Eve, and pick it up at your local Macy’s store before it closes that day.

But why take that chance? Today, right now, you can get this amazing Crux Air Fryer for half price. It’s big enough for the entire family—it holds up to 4.4 pounds of food like chicken wings or even a whole fryer chicken. And it comes with a manufacturer’s two-year warranty, so it’s guaranteed to be great.

The Perfect Last-minute Gift for Anyone

Air fryers have revolutionized kitchen appliances and cooking at home—it’s really just that simple. If you haven’t yet used an air fryer, or if you have and you’re trying to convert someone on your list who hasn’t, this is the perfect last-minute gift for anyone. And the price is amazing! Air fryers this size usually cost—wait for it—twice this much.

It’s effectively a convection oven, much like the massive, countertop toaster ovens our moms and grandmothers used back in the day. Air fryers, though, are far more efficient and faster than those old beasts. It cooks via electricity, but it uses forced air to circulate that fresh, hot heat more effectively. This results in an all-over, even cooking; the heat doesn’t come from just one side of the food.

Instead, it uses a dishwasher-safe basket for easy clean-up. Your food gets cooked more thoroughly, more efficiently, the entire process is WAY faster than any oven. And, you don’t sacrifice the tastiness and juices that a microwave can suck out of the food.

From crispy chicken to a loaf of bread, an air fryer will bake, roast, grill, or air fry favorite foods in a fraction of the time. It includes eight simple presets, so it’s super-easy. Or digital controls let you set it to your own liking and doneness.

The Crux 5.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer is only 12″ x 15″, so it takes up about as much counter space as your coffeemaker. It uses 1750 watts of power, so it’s cost-effective and efficient. A 60-minute timer with auto-off means it’s safe. And the dishwasher-safe basket makes clean-up a breeze.

Wouldn’t you love to get this under your tree? if you’re looking for that perfect last-minute gift—or perhaps you just want to treat yourself to a Christmas present!—pick up this Crux Air Fryer at Macy’s today. It’s half off its regular price, and it’s guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Eve. But only if you order it now.

Give It: Save 50% on the Crux 5.3-Quart Air Fryer ($72; was 145) at Macy’s

