The Perfect, Problem-solving Gift for the Watch Fan on Your List

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Need a great gift idea for the man on your holiday list? Right now at Macy’s, take up to 70 percent off a bunch of Perry Ellis accessories for men—including this handsome (and handy) watch box. Designed to carefully hold and protect four watches, it’s normally priced at $65. But through December 16 you can pick it up for just 25 bucks!

A thoughtful and problem-solving gift, it’s a must-have gift for any watch fan. This Perry Ellis Watch Box comes in brown or black, to suit any guy’s style. It has a suede lining and a glass top. It’s perfect for every guy, from the friend at the office to your man back at the house.

Now, he can proudly show off his collection without touching any of the valuables inside—or having anyone else handling his timepieces. That’s key, for any watch collector. Whether your guy likes dress watches, dive watches, or something in between, now he can protect his valuable investment.

The Ideal Gift for Any Guy

If you know a guy who tosses his timepieces in a drawer, this Perry Ellis Watch Box is the gift he really needs. If he’s always complaining about his watches getting scratched or scuffed, you can be his hero this holiday season.

The price is right, too. $40 off means it’s more than 60 percent off its regular price. So if your guy has more than four watches—and plenty of men do—pick up a couple, and let him grow his collection.

We wish we had one (or two!) of these. It’s the ideal gift for any watch fan.

And the best part is the design. It’s not a flashy item that will attract attention. It could never be mistaken for a fancy or feminine jewelry box. No, this watch box does precisely what it’s intended to do—and that’s something every man can appreciate.

Macy’s has tons of Perry Ellis accessories for men on sale right now at prices up to 70 percent off. From shaving kits to passport cases, from wallets to tie bars and cuff links, there’s something every guy will appreciate. They’re perfect if you need to pick up something easy for a co-worker or friend. Or if you need more stocking stuffers for your man at home, here’s your solution. You’ll save a bundle, and he’ll thank you for your thoughtfulness.

Get It: Save 61% on this Perry Ellis Watch Box ($25; was $65) at Macy’s

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Fashion & Style—21 Amazing Gift Ideas

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

Gift Guide 2019: Men's Grooming—15 Great Products Guys Love

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!