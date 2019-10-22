The Perfect Veterans Day Gift for the Vet In Your Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We love Etsy. Not only is it a great place to find unique stuff, but it’s also an ideal way to support independent artisans and crafters. And just in time for Veterans Day, we found the perfect gift idea. This rustic, handmade wooden American flag would make a fantastic centerpiece for any den, workshop, man-cave, or garage. It’s the perfect Veterans Day gift.

It’s striking. And it’s not mass-produced in a factory. Rather, each flag is handcrafted—by a veteran, in a veteran-owned shop. So not only are you getting a veteran the ideal gift, your purchase supports veterans. What better way to give back to those who protect and serve their country?

Our veterans are our most treasured citizens. there are the men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect us. No matter where you are on the political spectrum, the American flag, and the veterans who served to protect everything it stands for, deserve to be appreciated. This gorgeous rustic wooden flag is a small, but touching way to show your gratitude with a Veterans Day gift.

Handcrafted By & For Veterans

Each piece of wood is hand-selected and then meticulously prepared by the fine veterans at the Old Glory Rustic Sign Company of Baxter, Minnesota. The colors for the red stripes and blue field are black charred, not painted. The white stripes are natural pine, with light charring to bring out the grain.

Each star is meticulously hand-carved. The flag is then charred to perfection. The thirteen stripes are glued together with tough interior/exterior glue. The back of the flag has 1″ x 3″ wood strips glued and stapled to the back of the flag to ensure stability and a lifetime of rustic beauty.

And because each piece is hand made, each flag is a one-of-a-kind item. You might stumble across similar flags, but this one will be unique to your favorite veteran. So get over to Etsy today, and show how much you care and appreciate them.

This unique wood flag is available in three sizes: 13″ x 24″, 20″ x 37″, and 26″ X 48″. Prices start at $129. Engraving is available at an added cost, and Old Glory Rustic can add any name, badge, or most any personalized message you’d like. Just contact the seller via its Etsy page when you order for details and pricing options.

We all love and appreciate our veterans. So show your appreciation and gratitude with the perfect Veterans Day gift this Veterans Day with this Rustic Wooden American Flag from the Old Glory Rustic Sign Co. You’ll help to support veterans, and you’ll let your favorite veteran know just how much you appreciate their service and dedication to their flag and country.

Get It: Pick up this Rustic Wooden American Flag (from $129) at Etsy this Veterans Day

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!