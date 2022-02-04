The Redstone Pocket Knife is a Great Valentine’s Gift for Your Outdoorsy Partner

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, folks. It’s pretty wild to think about when it feels like only yesterday we were ringing in the New Year. But the time is here, which means we need to start preparing for the Day by getting our loved ones some unique gifts. After the last few years, they deserve to be treated with something special in their lives.

Getting that something can be challenging. Not because you don’t know the other person well enough to get them something. But because there are just so many options out there based on their interests. Where does one even begin? Well, we gotta say there is an excellent place to start if they are an outdoorsy type. And that is The James Brand, which has the amazing Redstone Pocket Knife within its store.

Why is The Redstone Pocket Knife such a great gift for the outdoorsy folks in your life? Well, that’s because sometimes, when you are out there in the glory of mother nature, problems arise that only a knife can fix. You need to cut or slice something, and you need a good knife to handle the job. And that is what this knife is here to do. Make your life easier when the time comes.

What makes The Redstone Pocket Knife so great? A lot of reasons, to be honest. The first one we’ll bring up is maybe the least essential, but one that needs to be taken into account if it’s gonna be a Valentine’s Gift. There are four style options (Coral + Turquoise, Glacier + Stainless, Black + Black, and OD Green + Black). You’re going to want to choose suitable for your partner so that the knife goes well with their aesthetic.

Another benefit of The Redstone Pocket Knife is it’s small and lightweight. That doesn’t mean it’s gonna be lacking in the efficiency department. But it certainly makes it easier on you when you gotta carry it around. Doesn’t take up much space that can go to other essential items. You can throw it in a bag, or you can clip it to your belt with the formed wire pocket clip.

The Redstone Pocket Knife also comes with the kind of blade that gets the job done. It has a solid and sharp edge with a serrated portion if you need to cut it into something instead of a slice. And with the ambidextrous slide lock mechanism, you can unfurl it or close it back up with ease and the certainty that it’s locked into place. Perfect for trips out into the woods.

The grip is also important for a pocket knife, and this one has the kind of grip that will leave you in good hands. Because it is made with a specific type of grip that makes it easier to hold onto without dropping. Ahold design, if you will. And that design came to be because of the help of rock climber Savannah Cummings.

With Savannah’s insight, The Redstone Pocket Knife was made with the kind of foresight that makes it such a winning gadget. It’s made with premium materials that will keep it lightweight but incredibly durable, so it can handle the rigors of a life outdoors. And the one-piece chassis design makes it a smooth and streamlined knife that won’t let you down when you need it.

Valentine’s Day is meant to make your loved one feel love. And if they like to spend a lot of time outdoors, The Redstone Pocket Knife is the kind of gift they will love. It’s not a simple bouquet of flowers or a pile of chocolate, something that anyone can buy at the last minute. This is a specific gift and one that will show them you love them by making their life easier. So pick one of these up now and rest easy knowing you just won Valentine’s Day.

