The Serta EZ Tote Mattress is the Best Mattress Value You’ll Find this Holiday Season

Whether it’s for yourself or to use for a guest bedroom when family is coming over for the holiday season, you want to have a good mattress. And now seems like the best time, since Black Friday is here and the deals are all over the place. The sky is the limit.

You don’t have to look for a sale to get the best value around though. There are so many mattress options out there with great discounts, but they can still cost a pretty penny. But when you head on over to Serta right now, you can get the Serta EZ Tote Mattress for a great low price. And that is true anytime.

Starting at just $349, you can get the Serta EZ Tote Mattress for your bedroom needs. That’s an amazing price no matter how you slice it. And the pricing is even more alluring when you get a chance to try it out. Sleeping on this will be like sleeping on a cloud, that keeps you in dreamland all night long.

The Serta EZ Tote Mattress is comprised of Serta® Gel Memory Foam that contours to anybody that lays on it which helps to make it the ideal guest bedroom mattress. It’s incredibly soft and durable, so sleep comes with ease. No more tossing and turning, no more aches and pains from sleeping in weird positions. No matter what you do, you get the support you need for the best rest possible.

When shopping the Serta EZ Tote Mattress, you need to choose what kind of support you need. There are two options to choose from, depending on if you’re a side sleeper or a back/stomach sleeper.

The option for side sleepers is the two layer Gel Memory Foam + Support Sheer Slumber. Side sleepers need a little less firmness than back/stomach sleepers. It gives a little more so your body can mold perfectly to the bed. For back/stomach sleepers, you’ll want the more firm three layer Gel Memory Foam + Extra Support Sheep Retreat option. That way your body stays straight as an arrow.

Another element of the Serta EZ Tote Mattress that makes it such a great value, maybe the most important element, is its convenience. Convenient because there’s no hassle trying to get a full-sized mattress into the house. This has been compacted into Serta’s smallest box ever.

Getting the box delivered to your house is as easy as can be. The box is a bit big, but not too big that you can’t get both arms around it. Once it’s inside, you just need to open the box, pull it out, let it unfurl on the bedframe, and let it work quickly to become the soft mattress you’ve been waiting for.

Chances are good that the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is gonna be a big hit but, just in case it somehow doesn’t float your boat, you have a 120 day trial period to make a decision. Within that time frame, you can send it back and get your money returned if it doesn’t work for you. Add in the 10-year warranty, you’ll be covered with your mattress for a good long while.

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, mattress-wise, the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is hard to beat. You’ll get the comfort you always wanted in a package that is easy to handle. All for a great low price that is available year-round. So why not do yourself a favor and pick this up right now?

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

